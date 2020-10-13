Apiiro Disrupts DevSecOps Market With Company Launch; Raises $35 Million From Greylock And Kleiner Perkins

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- apiiro , the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ that enables organizations to accelerate application and infrastructure delivery by automatically remediating risk with every change, announced today the company's official launch into the DevSecOps and risk management markets. In tandem with the launch, apiiro has raised $35 million funding from Ted Schlein, General Partner at Kleiner Parkins, and Saam Motamedi and Asheem Chandna, General Partners at Greylock. The apiiro platform is deployed and used across industries - including two large banks in the U.S., and large enterprises in gaming, healthcare, and software development verticals.

The company is founded by multi-exit entrepreneur Idan Plotnik and Yonatan Eldar, alumni of elite Israeli Defense Force (IDF) cybersecurity unit 'Matzov'. Prior to the launch of apiiro, Idan was the founder/CEO and Yonatan was engineering manager at Aorato, a pioneer in the User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) space, which was acquired by Microsoft for $200M. Plotnik and Eldar worked at Microsoft as engineering executives leading product strategy, engineering, data science and devops.

While moving from waterfall to agile at Microsoft, Idan and Yonatan felt a constant struggle between the demands of delivery times, and product security and compliance. This delay was caused by existing security and compliance tools and processes, which are manual and periodic with a 'developers-last' approach. The duo founded apiiro and built a unified platform that eliminates this friction and bridges the gap between developers, security and compliance teams.

"With a prime focus on the DevSecOps market, apiiro's unique approach to understanding code and business risk is transformative and can significantly accelerate product delivery for enterprises," said Saam Motamedi, General Partner at Greylock and Board Member at apiiro. "Idan and Yonatan are exceptional entrepreneurs and the type we love to work with: customer oriented technologists and high velocity product and business leaders. We look forward to partnering with them as they scale."

apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to enable product security architects, security champions and developers to accelerate delivery and time-to-market by automatically remediating product risk in every material change before it is shipped to production. The platform leverages patent-pending technology to learn the historical behavior of application code, Infra-as-Code, open source code and developers, and automatically remediate product risks at the design phase, before the code change is then deployed to production.

"apiiro was created to address enterprises board level discussions around the DevSecOps and risk management, and enable key application and infrastructure stakeholders to accelerate time-to-market by prioritizing and remediating only material risky changes -- all in one platform," said Idan Plotnik.

apiiro's approach reduces the time and money enterprises invest today on controls and risk management including - risk assessment questionnaires, threat models, contextless penetration testing, SAST false-positives, code-based cloud misconfigurations and periodic security and assurance reviews. The apiiro platform enriches its unified risk profiles with data from third-party security tools. The platform enables enterprises to define adaptive governance and establish continuous security and compliance assurance at scale, without needing to write any code.

To help apiiro scale and meet today's market needs, the following world-class security and risk management leaders have joined apiiro's advisory board: Charles Blauner, former Global CISO at Citi Group; Samir Shrif CISO at Imperva; David Frieman former CISO at NAB, RBC and JP Morgan.

"Having overseen cybersecurity at one of the biggest financial services institutions in the world, the DevSecOps problem is still very real. There is a call for DevOps, security and risk management teams to collaborate, but without a technology like apiiro this type of learned risk is impossible," said Charles Blauner, apiiro Advisor and former Global CISO of Citi Group. "Industries, like financial services, are prime for this type of technology as the application delivery pressure is palpable as various stakeholders are constantly pushing out new features."

About apiiro:

apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to aid application and infrastructure stakeholders to accelerate delivery by automatically reducing product risk with every material change before it is shipped to production.

Founded by Idan Plotnik, Founder and CEO of Aorato and former Director at Microsoft, and Yonatan Eldar, Architect and Engineering Manager at Aorato and Microsoft, apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. apiiro serves enterprise customers across financial services, technology, gaming and healthcare industries.

Media Contact: Danielle OstrovskyHi-Touch PR410-302-9459 Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apiiro-disrupts-devsecops-market-with-company-launch-raises-35-million-from-greylock-and-kleiner-perkins-301150756.html

SOURCE apiiro