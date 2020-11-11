Apiari Business Launches SaaS Solution To Help Daycares Diversify Revenue Streams

Turnkey Software To Help Daycares Adapt to the Pandemic by Extending Services into Clients' Homes

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As daycares continue to struggle to stay in business during this COVID pandemic, Apiari Business is helping childcare centers create a new revenue stream - in-home care service - with its business software offering ( www.apiari.net/for-businesses). The software includes Apiari proprietary family-provider match algorithms, online booking tools, automated payment collector and insurance for in-home services.

We can help daycares not only survive, but thrive beyond these trying times.

According to Apiari Business' CEO Yi-Hsian Godfrey, "While daycares are being forced to shut down or reduce capacity, the need for childcare has not gone away. We believe our matching and management software can help bridge this growing gap. We can help daycares not only survive, but thrive beyond these trying times."

Without further public funding, an estimated 40% of all daycares across the US are expected to shutter as a result of the pandemic, according to a survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. While many daycares were required to close, private, in-home childcare has been considered an essential business and therefore exempt in many localities. By offering an in-home childcare option, daycares can continue to employ their teachers while giving families the continuity of care by a familiar provider.

Interested daycares should visit Apiari Business to learn more and set up a demo.

About Apiari BusinessApiari Business ( www.apiari.net) is a SaaS business supporting local care businesses and individual providers including sitters, tutors and housekeepers. Our cloud-based tools and booking systems serve as a full back-office team without the large overhead expense.

Contact:Yi-Hsian Godfrey212.381.9687 x700 yihsian@theapiari.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apiari-business-launches-saas-solution-to-help-daycares-diversify-revenue-streams-301170469.html

SOURCE Apiari Business