TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservec Global, Inc. (RGI), a software startup based in Florida, announced today that it intends to sell its proprietary intellectual property. The downturn in travel spending caused by COVID-19 had a profound impact on the company's ability to grow and scale in the tour and activities industry.

RGI developed it reservations technology to serve people on the move in the multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation industry. With smartphones in the hands of most people, RGI's mobile-first product will complement any business looking to catapult its mobile strategy.

About Reservec Global, Inc. (RGI)Reservec Global, Inc. ( www.reservec.com) was formed in 2019 to provide reservations software specifically for the outdoor recreation industry. By leveraging its proprietary technology, including an integrated mobile app, RGI offers a private-label, turn-key transaction solution to boost and manage users directly on a client's website.

Media contact: Frank Wisdo wisdo@tempusbusiness.com 321-243-2532

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/api-powered-startup-selling-its-intellectual-property-301237971.html

SOURCE Reservec Global, Inc.