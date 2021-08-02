APi Group Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APG", "APi" or the "Company"), announced today that it intends to release its second quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Lydon, Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 and provide Conference ID 6548827. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3303564/F831B4F02051AA0AF54667BF99578379

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call/webcast via telephone at 800-839-5127 or 402-220-2692 or via the webcast link above.

About APi:

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations in North America and Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

