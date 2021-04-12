APi Group Announces April 22, 2021 Investor Event

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APG", "APi" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold its first Investor Event virtually on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

APi Group Corporation (APG) ("APG", "APi" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold its first Investor Event virtually on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Participants will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer, James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs, and other members from APi's senior leadership team.

Participants can register for the event in advance and access it live via the following link: APi Group 2021 Investor Event - Thursday, April 22, 2021. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the event on the "Investor Relations" page of APi's website at www.apigroupcorp.com.

About APi:

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

