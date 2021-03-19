APhA Congratulates New HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), on the confirmation of Xavier Becerra as the new Secretary of Health and Human...

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), on the confirmation of Xavier Becerra as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS):

APhA looks forward to working with Secretary Becerra to unleash the full potential of pharmacists' contributions.

"On behalf of our nation's pharmacists, APhA congratulates new HHS Secretary Becerra. Pharmacists stand ready to work with the Secretary, HHS, and the Biden administration to address the critical health care issues facing our nation.

"From making permanent temporary federal authorities that allow frontline pharmacists to fully use their training to meet the administration's COVID-19 testing and vaccination goals, to combating the systemic health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, addressing pharmaceutical benefit manager (PBM) abuses, and finally recognizing pharmacists as the health care providers they are under Medicare Part B, America's pharmacists are here to serve with you.

"Together with our members, APhA looks forward to working with HHS Secretary Becerra to unleash the full potential of pharmacists' contributions to help defeat COVID-19 and future public health crises and to significantly increase patient access and care."

