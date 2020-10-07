Apex Entertainment Set To Reopen In Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment is pleased to announce the re-opening of its location in Destiny USA, in Syracuse, New York on Wednesday October 7. Apex, which initially opened in Syracuse December 2018, has been closed since March due to COVID 19 restrictions and is looking forward to returning to being a local destination for members of the community.

Since opening, Apex has always been a destination for people of all ages and the facility is the largest Family Entertainment Center in the area with over 50,000 square feet of "pure fun." While the arcade remains closed, the other attractions such as the 24 bowling lanes, laser tag, bumpers cars, hologate and x-rider (VR) are all open for guests. In addition, Apex is also the home of Destiny USA's largest meeting space with over 3700 square feet, perfect for events such as holiday parties or team building events. Apex also has a full restaurant menu in The Pit Stop Tavern that features over 65 gluten free items.

Apex Entertainment currently has other locations in Marlborough, MA and Albany, NY and their newest location in Virginia Beach, VA is due to open in November 2020. For additional information about Apex Entertainment, go to www.apexentertainment.com.

SOURCE Apex Entertainment LLC