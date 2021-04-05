Apella Capital Expands Southeast Presence With Addition Of Calandra Financial

GLASTONBURY, Conn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apella Capital, LLC, (Apella) a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, today announced that Calandra Financial (Calandra), a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has joined the firm.

The Calandra team provides clients with financial planning, portfolio creation, asset management, and income management. Founded in 2004 by CEO, Phil Calandra, the Calandra team brings more than 48 years of collective experience. Prior to becoming an Advisor, Phil Calandra served as a consultant to Fortune 500 corporations like Coca-Cola and UPS.

"We're thrilled to welcome Calandra to the Apella family," said Apella CEO Joshua Pace. "We see Calandra as a catalyst for growth and an anchor for us in the Southeast. The outstanding team there shares our passion for planning and client service, making them the perfect cultural fit for our growing team."

In addition to leveraging Apella's practice management tools and technology, Calandra will also be tapping into Apella's lead generation engine via the widely listened-to podcast "Talking Real Money".

"We continue to expand our geographic footprint as a national firm comprised of like-minded advisors," continued Pace.

"From the start, I have pledged to always do my best and put client interests first, as a true fiduciary," said Calandra. "This is why we focus on educating everyone, providing goal-driven financial advice, quality service, transparency, and more. Apella is aligned with our commitment to service, and we are confident that joining forces is absolutely in the best interest of our clients."

This is Apella's first transaction in 2021: in late 2020 the firm added Vestory in Bellevue, Washington. Apella Capital, with over $1.6 billion in client assets, is headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and including Calandra's Atlanta location has 11 offices across the country.

About Apella Capital Founded by Dave Connelly and Pat Sweeny in 2014, Apella Capital, LLC is a national RIA built around a select community of like-minded advisors who believe in evidence-based investing and planning. Headquartered in Glastonbury, CT, Apella offers its wide range of financial advisory services across a number of financial advisory offices, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. Managing over $1.6 billion* in client assets, the firm's financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life. www.ApellaCapital.com

About Calandra Financial Founded in 2004 by Phil Calandra, Calandra's mission is helping Americans find their road to success in retirement. While financial well-being is our business, it's the relationships we build that make this road both special and effective. For more information about Calandra, please visit www.apellacapital.com.

Media Contact

Christie Bramlett, Director of Marketing cbramlett@apellacapital.com 720.681.6991

Related Images

apella-logo.jpg Apella Logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apella-capital-expands-southeast-presence-with-addition-of-calandra-financial-301262180.html

SOURCE Apella Capital, LLC