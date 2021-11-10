Apartment List Uses Momentive For Market Research To Support Renters During The COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, has announced that Apartment List, a technology-driven rental marketplace, is using Momentive to power its market research initiatives.

A wealth of information about the housing market is available through various government agencies and census data, but given the lag in such data, they weren't the best source of insight for Apartment List's research. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing markets were changing weekly, if not daily. The Apartment List team needed a way to quickly get information about the issues renters were facing.

With Momentive, Apartment List's research team crafted targeted studies that go beyond data and get a sense of what renters are feeling, struggling with, and worrying about in the midst of the pandemic. To date, Apartment List has published 24 research reports discussing specific areas of the "pandemic housing market," including where people are moving, the effects of remote work, and the impacts of the pandemic on minority and underserved groups. Through these studies, Apartment List gathered research that was beneficial to renters, property owners, and Apartment List itself. The research will continue driving the company's long-term strategy, with the goal of helping renters work through known challenges and find stable, safe housing.

"Without our work with Momentive, we would be less informed of the continuous changes in the market," said Rob Warnock, research associate at Apartment List. Rob explains, "A lot of my work as a researcher involves finding the right data to answer the questions that we care about, which is exactly what has transpired as a result of these targeted surveys."

