Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") (AIRC) will release First Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the market closes. The First Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061Passcode: 1112866Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088Passcode: 10154255

The conference call replay will be available until July 30, 2021

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

