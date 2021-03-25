Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Promotes Patti Shwayder To Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

Denver, CO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, is pleased to announce that Patti Shwayder, formerly Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, has been promoted to Chief Corporate Responsibility...

Denver, CO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, is pleased to announce that Patti Shwayder, formerly Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, has been promoted to Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. The move represents AIR's continued focus on supporting the communities it serves and reinforcing its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

In her 18-year career with AIR Communities, Patti Shwayder has spearheaded the company's work with elected officials, government and community partners, redevelopment zoning and entitlement efforts nationwide, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and developing and directing the company's philanthropic programs. She leads the Risk Management and Environmental Health and Safety Departments and serves on AIR's Executive Committee. Prior to joining Aimco, AIR's predecessor, she was Executive Director/CEO of the National Stroke Association and Interim Executive Vice President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Ms. Shwayder served in the cabinet of Colorado Governor Roy Romer as executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the first non-MD to do so after a law was changed to allow her appointment. Earlier in her career she held leadership roles with members of Congress in both the U.S. House and Senate.

"AIR is a great company and even more so a great company with a higher calling to make a meaningful and positive impact through serving others. As an effective national leader, Patti is immensely respected within our industry, in Congress, and in state capitals and city halls across the nation," said Terry Considine, AIR's Chief Executive Officer. "She is a champion of our business with elected officials, she speaks regularly with our shareholders, and her extensive experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors makes her the right leader to guide our efforts in this area."

"I am proud to expand on our commitment to corporate responsibility," said Ms. Shwayder. "We seek continuous improvement in our efforts and simultaneously deliver an exceptional living experience to our residents, while being a good environmental steward and community partner."

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities) AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

