Apache Pulsar Summit Asia: A Deep Dive Into The Tech & Trends Driving Pulsar Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative, a cloud-native event streaming company powered by Apache Pulsar, announced more details today on the first-ever Pulsar Summit Asia 2020 . Taking place on November 27th & 28th, this two-day event is being presented by StreamNative and will feature more than 55 live sessions by tech leads, open-source developers, software engineers, and software architects from Splunk, Yahoo! JAPAN, TIBCO, China Mobile, Tencent, Dada Group, KingSoft Cloud, Tuya Smart, PingCAP ,and more.

Featured sessions include:

Running Apache Pulsar on Tencent Cloud: New Challenges, Discussion, Practice (Mandarin) - In this talk, Lin Lin , senior engineer of Tencent Cloud will address how Pulsar helps solve challenges with message queues on Tencent Cloud. Apache Pulsar at Yahoo! JAPAN - Adoption, Operational Insights and the Future (English）- In this talk, Nozomi Kurihara , Manager of the Messaging Platform team, will share practical use cases of Apache Pulsar on production and insights on how to operate Apache Pulsar for large scale data streams. Apache Pulsar Helps Dada Group Build Real-Time Retail Services in China (Mandarin) - In this talk, Qinghua Zhang and Mingming Wan , architects on the Cloud platform infrastructure team at Dada Group, share their implementation of and subsequent plans for Apache Pulsar. Powering Ping An Securities using Apache Pulsar (Mandarin) - In this talk, Xiang Chen , IT Architect of Ping An Securities, will share how Ping An Securities used Pulsar to build a new messaging system with high availability, low latency, rapid expansion, and able to ensure the order of messages. Convergence of Messaging, Streaming, and Storage (Mandarin & English) - In this talk, Sijie Guo , Co-founder and CEO of StreamNative and Apache Pulsar PMC member, will explore adoption in the Pulsar community, and explain what is happening in the world of messaging, streaming, data management and infrastructure.

About Apache Pulsar

Apache Pulsar is a cloud-native, distributed messaging and streaming platform that manages hundreds of billions of events per day. Pulsar was originally developed at Yahoo! as the unified messaging platform connecting critical Yahoo applications such as Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail, and Flickr to data.

Pulsar's growth has skyrocketed globally since it became a top-level Apache Project in September 2018. According to Docker Hub, Apache Pulsar has more than 10 million downloads.On Github, the project is approaching 7,000 stars and currently has over 330 contributors. The number of Github contributors has grown tenfold in just the past 2 years alone. Recent adopters include Splunk, Iterable, Yum China, and Dada Group, among many others.

Why Companies are Moving to Pulsar

Companies' real-time data needs are becoming more complex. Beyond real-time data streaming systems, they are looking for combined queuing and streaming capabilities, unified batch and event-stream storage, and cloud-native operations. Companies are adopting Pulsar because it is uniquely positioned to deliver on these advanced use cases, and for its performance , scalability, ecosystem, and streamlined operations.

To learn more about how companies leverage Pulsar for event streaming, pub/sub messaging, serverless computing, real-time analytics, event-driven applications, and managing mission-critical deployments in production, RSVP today .

About StreamNative

StreamNative, founded by the original developers of Apache Pulsar and Apache BookKeeper, offers managed Pulsar service for cloud offering and StreamNative Platform for on-premise offerings and related commercial support. StreamNative Cloud provides a scalable, resilient, and secure messaging and event streaming platform for enterprises.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apache-pulsar-summit-asia-a-deep-dive-into-the-tech--trends-driving-pulsar-adoption-301180693.html

SOURCE StreamNative