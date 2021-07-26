APAC Physical Security Industry To 2027 - Rapid Growth Of IoT Network Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market By Component, System Type, Service type, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Physical security involves protection of hardware, software, data, personnel, and networks against physical events and actions, which could potentially cause damage or loss to an organization. It provides safety from natural disasters, fire, theft, vandalism, and terrorism. It includes multiple layers containing interdependent systems, including security guards, CCTV surveillance, locks, protective barriers, access control protocols, and other similar techniques. Physical security devices can be broadly classified into three major components, namely, access control, surveillance, and security testing, which work together to make user space more secure. A comprehensive access control system and strategy also includes use of advanced locks, access control cards, mobile phones, or biometric authentication and authorization.

Surveillance is another important component to consider within the space. Modern security systems can take advantage of multiple types of sensors, including those that detect motion, heat, and smoke for protection against intrusion and accidents.Rise in importance for physical security for organizations and identifying potential threats are the key drivers for market growth. Rapid adoption of contact less biometric systems in the pandemic and high demand for video surveillance solutions, specifically for remote monitoring activities are the major factors that propel the market growth. However, rise in issue of data privacy is expected to restrain the market growth. In addition, rapid growth of IoT network and emergence of advanced technologies such as AI and security analytics is estimated to be a game changer for the market.The Asia-Pacific physical security market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry verticals, and country. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into system and services. The system segment is further divided into physical access system, video surveillance system, perimeter intrusion & detection, physical security information management, and others. In addition, the services segment is divided into access control-as-a-service, video surveillance-as-a-service, remote monitoring services, security systems integration services and others.Some of the key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Honeywell international, Huawei, NEC Corporation, and Johnson Controls, Anixter, Genetec, ADT Corporation, Axis Communication AB and Bosch Security and others. This study includes market trends, physical security market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the physical security market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of physical security market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Rapid Adoption of Contactless biometric system 3.3.1.2. High demand for video surveillance solutions 3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Rise in issue of data privacy3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Rapid growth of IoT Network 3.6. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 3.7. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET3.7.1. Impact on market size3.7.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact3.7.3. Economic impact3.7.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.7.5. Opportunity window CHAPTER 4: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY COMPONENT4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. SYSTEM4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. SERVICES4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. PHYSICAL ACCESS SYSTEM 5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. PERIMETER INTRUSION AND DETECTION 5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. PHYSICAL SECURITY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT 5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. OTHERS 5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. ACCESS CONTROL-AS-A-SERVICE 6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. VIDEO SURVEILLANCE-AS-A-SERVICE 6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. REMOTE MONITORING SERVICE 6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. SECURITY SYSTEM INTEGRATION SERVICE 6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country6.6. OTHERS 6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. LARGE ENTERPRISE 7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISE 7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL8.1. OVERVIEW8.2. BFSI 8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market analysis, by country8.3. GOVERNMENT 8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country8.4. RETAIL 8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market analysis, by country8.5. TRANSPORTATION 8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.5.3. Market analysis, by country8.6. RESIDENTIAL 8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.6.3. Market analysis, by country8.7. IT AND TELECOM 8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.7.3. Market analysis, by country8.8. OTHERS 8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.8.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 201910.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES10.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD10.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS10.4.1. New product launches10.4.2. Product development10.4.3. Collaboration10.4.4. Acquisition10.4.5. Partnership CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILE11.1. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.,11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Key executive11.1.3. Company snapshot11.1.4. Operating business segments11.1.5. Product portfolio11.1.6. Business performance11.1.7. Key Strategic Move(s)s and developments11.2. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL .11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Key executives11.2.3. Company snapshot11.2.4. Operating business segments11.2.5. Product portfolio11.2.6. R&D expenditure11.2.7. Business performance11.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.3. HUAWEI 11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Key executives11.3.3. Company snapshot11.3.4. Operating business segments11.3.5. Product portfolio11.3.6. R&D expenditure11.3.7. Business performance11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.4. NEC CORPORATION11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Key executives11.4.3. Company snapshot11.4.4. Operating business segments11.4.5. Product portfolio11.4.6. R&D expenditure11.4.7. Business performance11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.5. JOHNSON CONTROLS 11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Key executives11.5.3. Company snapshot11.5.4. Operating business segments11.5.5. Product portfolio11.5.6. R&D expenditure11.5.7. Business performance11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.6. ANIXTER 11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Key executives11.6.3. Company snapshot11.6.4. Product portfolio11.6.5. R&D expenditure11.6.6. Business performance11.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.7. GENETEC 11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Key executives11.7.3. Company snapshot11.7.4. Operating business segments11.7.5. Product portfolio11.7.6. R&D expenditure11.7.7. Business performance11.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.8. ADT CORPORATION 11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Key executives11.8.3. Company snapshot11.8.4. Product portfolio11.8.5. Business performance11.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.9. AXIS COMMUNICATION AB. 11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Company snapshot11.9.3. Operating business segments11.9.4. Product portfolio11.9.5. R&D expenditure11.9.6. Business performance11.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.10. BOSCH SECURITY 11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Key executives11.10.3. Company snapshot11.10.4. Product portfolio11.10.5. R&D expenditure11.10.6. Business performance11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54os20

