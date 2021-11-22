APAC Field Service Management Market 2021 To 2026: Leading Players Include Salesforce, Microsoft, IFS, Trimble And Oracle

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Field Service Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Field Service Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific field service management market was valued at USD 1,087 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 2,667.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.04% during the period 2021-2026.

The field service management (FSM) industry has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years, lifted by the increasing demand for time and cost-effective solutions. Field service organizations realize that adopting digital technology can play an important role in closing the gap for technician workforce shortages.

Key Highlights

Field service is on an upward trajectory globally, and one region is leading the charge to challenge the US dominance of the industry, Asia-Pacific. The reason for this rapid growth trend is attributed to the fact that the region's emerging markets (such as India and China) are home to a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises. According to Eurostat, there were estimated to be approximately 131.88 million SMEs in APAC (Asia-Pacific) in 2020, slightly more than in 2019 when there were 131.11 million.

. The reason for this rapid growth trend is attributed to the fact that the region's emerging markets (such as and ) are home to a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises. According to Eurostat, there were estimated to be approximately 131.88 million SMEs in APAC ( ) in 2020, slightly more than in 2019 when there were 131.11 million. The continued increase in the number of these enterprises leads to a sympathetic increase in the competition. This, in turn, drives the introduction of new innovative technology, such as automation for various business processes such as job scheduling, billing and invoicing, and service delivery. There is also an increasing demand to increase productivity and reduce operating costs. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT and mixed labor models are promoting market growth.

According to TSIA's State of Field Services report, one of the top business challenges for field service organizations in 2020 was dealing with parts and logistics. In Asia-Pacific, SuiteCommerce is a demanding scalable business solution pre-integrated into NetSuite, including order management, customers, and an advanced customer center solution for My Account. Field service companies tend to use this software to sell their products via the website, both direct to consumer and direct to business.

, SuiteCommerce is a demanding scalable business solution pre-integrated into NetSuite, including order management, customers, and an advanced customer center solution for My Account. Field service companies tend to use this software to sell their products via the website, both direct to consumer and direct to business. The market for FSM has historically been subjected to significant growth due to the increasing adoption of real-time collaboration systems at the end-user segments. This is projected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant boost in market growth.

Further, COVID-19 reinforced the need for organizations to look beyond their traditional field service operations and adopt ways to stay resilient by means of intelligent technologies as the economy adjusts to this new, remote way of doing business. In July 2020 , Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Zinier, announced the launch of a digital solution to help field service organizations quickly adapt to unexpected disruptions to essential workforces and services to ensure business continuity. From back-office coordinators to field technicians, these teams have been essential to maintaining asset uptime during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing field service and IT leaders to implement contingency plans to de-risk and optimize workforces quickly.

Key Market Trends

India is expected to have a dominant share in the market

India is one of the significant markets for field service management solutions, cloud, and AI. The growing cloud and AI adoption among SMEs and increasing investments by all the end-users in AI technology are significant factors driving the market. According to the survey conducted by Yotta in 2020 stated that 37% of Indian enterprises had their digital infrastructure located in the cloud and estimated that by 2022, more than 60% of the infrastructure would be adopted through the cloud. Further, the market's growth in automation, machine-to-machine communication, cloud manufacturing, and cloud AI directly creates the need for field service management platforms. Therefore, driving the need for FSM solutions.

is one of the significant markets for field service management solutions, cloud, and AI. The growing cloud and AI adoption among SMEs and increasing investments by all the end-users in AI technology are significant factors driving the market. According to the survey conducted by Yotta in 2020 stated that 37% of Indian enterprises had their digital infrastructure located in the cloud and estimated that by 2022, more than 60% of the infrastructure would be adopted through the cloud. Further, the market's growth in automation, machine-to-machine communication, cloud manufacturing, and cloud AI directly creates the need for field service management platforms. Therefore, driving the need for FSM solutions. The region is expected to witness growth, owing to the investments of small and medium organizations. SMEs are investing to increase the adoption of cloud-based and technologically advanced solutions for field service management. India provides significant growth opportunities in the region.

For instance, according to recent data from the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, India has 50 million MSMEs that make it among the world's largest MSMEs. Given that the government and MSMEs are relying on scalable IT systems and solutions, it is understandable that they would want to shift their processes and sensitive information to the cloud.

has 50 million MSMEs that make it among the world's largest MSMEs. Given that the government and MSMEs are relying on scalable IT systems and solutions, it is understandable that they would want to shift their processes and sensitive information to the cloud. Moreover, the FSM market has a vast scope in India , mainly due to large-scale industrialization. The country is expected to exhibit steady growth in the field service management market with enhanced geographic zones and a high client base. The increase in the number of technology users in the country further propels the growth of the field service management market.

, mainly due to large-scale industrialization. The country is expected to exhibit steady growth in the field service management market with enhanced geographic zones and a high client base. The increase in the number of technology users in the country further propels the growth of the field service management market. Before COVID-19, Field Service Management Summit was held in India , which covered the topics such as technology, skills, and change management strategies required to meet the increasing complexity of the field service touchpoint, future of IoT for field services management, addressing the challenges in third-party workforce management and third billing, increasing first-time fix rates to achieve higher customer satisfaction and profits, etc.

Large enterprises to hold significant market share

The adoption of field service management solutions in large enterprises is relatively higher as compared to SMEs. Large organizations' affordability and the large scale of economies allow these organizations to deploy work order management, customer management, inventory management, and billing and warranty management solutions on a larger scale.

Among the present field service management software, customer management has become a major priority for the companies as it enables the organizations' brand recognition and helps retain the customers. Enterprises are focusing on providing a fast and smooth experience to the customer that has influenced the increasing demand for field service management.

Enterprises across industries are witnessing digital transformation and investing in customer engagement solutions. Also, a shift from the traditional platforms, like CRM, is notably evident across enterprises. Therefore, such a change among the enterprise projects may offer more excellent prospects to vendors in the market over the forecast period. ?

Larger enterprises' customer experience improvement programs may be planned to span more extended time frames, especially when they can afford to wait on ROI. For instance, an extensive travel and hospitality company plans to overhaul its entire user experience across all online channels- from its mobile app to website and social media.

Alongside the benefits of deploying field service management software for the large enterprises, the growing industry sector in the maturing economies of the Asia-pacific region opens up new opportunities for the integration of FSM Software. For instance, according to the Asian Development Bank, Bangladesh registered a growth of 6.5% in the industry sector.

Competitive Landscape

Asia Pacific Field Service Management Market studied is moderately competitive, with a considerable number of regional and global players. The primary strategies adopted by these firms include expansions, product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. The principal players dominating the market are Salesforce.Com, Microsoft Corporation, IFS AB, Trimble Inc, and Oracle Corporation.

