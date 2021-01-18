APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Industry To 2027 - Players Include Advanced Navigation, IXblue And EMCORE Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Sensing Axis, Device, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 348.42 million by 2027 from US$ 230.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC fiber optic gyroscope market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Adoption of fiber optic gyroscope in remotely operated vehicle is the major factor driving the growth of the APAC fiber optic gyroscope market. However, issues associated with presence of alternate solutions hinders the growth of APAC fiber optic gyroscope market. The APAC market for fiber optic gyroscope is segmented into sensing axis, device, application, and country. Based on sensing axis, the APAC fiber optic gyroscope market is divided into 1-axis, 2-axis, and 3-axis. In terms of revenue, the 3-axis segment is projected to be the largest segment over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. On the basis of device, the market is segmented into gyrocompass, inertial measurement unit, inertial navigation system, and attitude heading reference system. The inertial navigation system segment contributed a substantial share in 2019, and it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing device type in the APAC fiber optic gyroscope market. Based on application, the Europe fiber optic gyroscope market is segmented into remotely operated vehicle guidance, aeronautics & aviation, robotics, industrial, defense and homeland security, and tactical grade applications. The defense and homeland security segment held the largest share in 2019 whereas remotely operated vehicle guidance segment is anticipated to be fastest growing segment. Also the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is causing huge disruptions in the growth of various sectors in the APAC region. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, industrial activities and new projects have seen a sharp decline with multiple projects on hold and unavailability of labor due to movement restrictions in various countries. Due to the ongoing disruptions in supply of raw materials & components the demand from China and other Asian countries is expected to decrease and impact the growth of APAC fiber optic gyroscope market in coming quarters.Advanced Navigation; Emcore Corporation; Cielo inertial Solutions Ltd; Honeywell International Inc; ixblue ; KVH Industries, Inc.; Safran Colibrys SA are among the leading companies in the APAC fiber optic gyroscope market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020 iXblue, declared the introduction of new range of cost-effective FOG-based INS dedicated to land and air mobile mapping applications, the Atlans Series.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of The Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - by Sensing Axis1.3.2 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - by Device1.3.3 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - by Application1.3.4 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - by Country 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 APAC PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope -Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Aviation Industry and Mounting Defense Expenditure in APAC5.2 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market -APAC Analysis6.1 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Overview6.2 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis - by Sensing Axis7.1 Overview7.2 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis (2019 and 2027)7.3 1-Axis7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 1-Axis: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 2-Axis7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 2-Axis: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 3-Axis7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 3-Axis: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis - by Device8.1 Overview8.2 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device (2019 and 2027)8.3 Gyrocompass8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Gyrocompass: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Inertial Measurement Unit8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Inertial Measurement Unit: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Inertial Navigation System8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Inertial Navigation System: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Attitude Heading Reference System8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Attitude Heading Reference System: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis -By Application9.1 Overview9.2 APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)9.3 Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Aeronautics and Aviation9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Aeronautics and Aviation: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Robotics9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Robotics: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Industrial9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Industrial: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.7 Defense and Homeland Security9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Defense and Homeland Security: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.8 Tactical Grade Applications9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Tactical Grade Applications: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Country Analysis10.1 Overview10.1.1 APAC: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Key Country10.1.1.1 Australia: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.1.1.1.1 Australia: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis10.1.1.1.2 Australia: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device10.1.1.1.3 Australia: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application10.1.1.2 China: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.1.1.2.1 China: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis10.1.1.2.2 China: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device10.1.1.2.3 China: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application10.1.1.3 India: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.1.1.3.1 India: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis10.1.1.3.2 India: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device10.1.1.3.3 India: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application10.1.1.4 Japan: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.1.1.4.1 Japan: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis10.1.1.4.2 Japan: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device10.1.1.4.3 Japan: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application10.1.1.5 South Korea: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.1.1.5.1 South Korea: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis10.1.1.5.2 South Korea: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device10.1.1.5.3 South Korea: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application10.1.1.6 Rest of APAC: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Sensing Axis10.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Device10.1.1.6.3 Rest of APAC: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, by Application 11. APAC Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis11.1 APAC 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Initiative12.3 New Development 13. Company Profile13.1 Advanced Navigation13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Cielo inertial Solutions Ltd13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 iXblue13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 EMCORE Corporation13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Honeywell International Inc.13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 KVH Industries, Inc13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Safran S. A13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ff6bd

