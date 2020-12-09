APAC Contactless Biometrics Technology Industry To 2026 - Featuring Assa Abloy, NEC Corporation & Aware Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Component, By Application, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market is expected to witness market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).Constant technological advances in enhanced experience are anticipated to provide positive opportunities for market growth over the coming years. The increase in disposable income worldwide is expected to drive the market. Brand and technology-sensitive buyers are anticipated to contribute to market demand. Smartphones are characterized by innovative features, technology and design, evolving product life cycles, extreme pricing, changing product imitation and technological advancements.The simplicity with which services, images, gallery and documentation are handled has intensified the reliance on smartphones. Growing demand and interest in music, gaming, travel navigation, entertainment; social and personalization are expected to be key drivers for the smartphone market. These are gradually becoming an alternative to PDAs, heavy laptops and space-consuming desktops.Various banks, fintech and financial services companies have established partners to provide bio-authentication for secure on-boarding and transactions, with facial, finger and voice recognition. Ubiquitous contactless payments have always been a long-term inevitability. All it took for them to become a smart short-term investment was for customers to avoid treating retail keypads as a luxury and more like a factor for disease.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Face, Voice, Fingerprint & Hand Geometry, Iris and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government, Transport & Logistics, Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking & Finance and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV), Assa Abloy AB, NEC Corporation, Aware, Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), Touchless Biometric Systems AG, M2SYS Technology, Inc., and nVIAsoft Corporation. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Component1.4.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Application1.4.3 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by End User1.4.4 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Nov - 2020,Apr) Leading Players Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component4.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Software Market by Country4.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Hardware Market by Country4.3 Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Services Market by Country Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application5.1 Asia Pacific Face Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country5.2 Asia Pacific Voice Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country5.3 Asia Pacific Fingerprint & Hand Geometry Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country5.4 Asia Pacific Iris Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country5.5 Asia Pacific Other Application Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User6.1 Asia Pacific Government Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country6.2 Asia Pacific Transport & Logistics Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country6.3 Asia Pacific Defense & Security Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country6.4 Asia Pacific Consumer Electronics Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country6.5 Asia Pacific Healthcare & Life Sciences Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country6.6 Asia Pacific Banking & Finance Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country6.7 Asia Pacific Others Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country7.1 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.1.1 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.1.2 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.1.3 China Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User7.2 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.2.1 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.2.2 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.2.3 Japan Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User7.3 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.3.1 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.3.2 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.3.3 India Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User7.4 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.4.1 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.4.2 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.4.3 South Korea Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User7.5 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.5.1 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.5.2 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.5.3 Singapore Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User7.6 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.6.1 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.6.2 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.6.3 Malaysia Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User7.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market7.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component7.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application7.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Fujitsu Limited8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.1.3.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.1.3.3 Acquisition and Mergers:8.1.4 SWOT Analysis8.2 Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV)8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Analysis8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.2.4 Research and Development Expense8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.2.6 SWOT Analysis8.3 Assa Abloy AB8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Analysis8.3.3 Segment and Regional Analysis8.3.4 Research & Development Expense8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.3.6 SWOT Analysis8.4 NEC Corporation8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Analysis8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:8.4.6 SWOT Analysis8.5 Aware, Inc.8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Analysis8.5.3 Regional Analysis8.5.4 Research & Development Expense8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.6 Fingerprint Cards AB8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Analysis8.6.3 Research & Development Expense8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.6.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.7 IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.8 Touchless Biometric Systems AG8.8.1 Company Overview8.9 M2SYS Technology, Inc.8.9.1 Company Overview8.10 nVIAsoft Corporation8.10.1 Company overviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1cc8r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-contactless-biometrics-technology-industry-to-2026---featuring-assa-abloy-nec-corporation--aware-among-others-301189424.html

SOURCE Research and Markets