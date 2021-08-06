AP Memory Joins The OpenCAPI Consortium

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory Technology Corporation (AP Memory, TWSE: 6531), a leading provider of innovative DRAM and IP products for low-power IoT devices and high-performance computing systems, announced today that the company...

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory Technology Corporation (AP Memory, TWSE: 6531), a leading provider of innovative DRAM and IP products for low-power IoT devices and high-performance computing systems, announced today that the company had joined the OpenCAPI Consortium, an open development community based on the Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface.

AP Memory joins this growing roster of technology organization and works collaboratively to drive innovations in high-performance computing applications. Through the Consortium, members are developing on top of OpenCAPI, a high-performance coherent bus standard designed to help the industry to meet growing demands for advanced data center server, memory, accelerators, networking and storage technologies. With the OpenCAPI Memory Interface (OMI) specification, developers can enable high bandwidth data movement between memory and various hardware accelerators like FPGAs, GPUs, and ASICs to perform data-centric functions more efficiently than traditional systems.

AP Memory's Very High-bandwidth Memory (VHM TM) technology aims to realize unprecedented high memory bandwidth at low energy per bit in advanced 3D ICs. The custom VHMCube TM products fulfill the demanding request from AI and networking SoCs for the high-bandwidth and high-density near memory.

"Because memory bandwidth has been a critical challenge to advance hardware acceleration, the integration of our VHM TM technology and OMI bus will present a promising path to demonstrate competitive system performance for high-performance computing applications ," said Chris Liu, Vice President and General Manager of AI Business Unit of AP Memory. "We are pleased to join OpenCAPI Consortium as a Contributor Level Member, working collaboratively with other industry leaders on developing innovative solutions to accelerate near-memory computing."

"The OpenCAPI Consortium is excited to welcome AP Memory," said Myron Slota, President of OpenCAPI Consortium. "Open Memory Interface, a subset of OpenCAPI technology, caters to solutions that rely heavily on near memory." To learn more about OpenCAPI and to view the complete list of current members, go to www.opencapi.org.

About AP Memory Technology CorporationAP Memory is a fabless DRAM and IP product company. As a world leader in Pseudo-SRAM, AP Memory delivers reliable solutions of low-pin-count ultra-low-power IoT RAM and high-performance derivative products. AP Memory is also the world-leading company in AI memory solutions, particularly for 3D IC. The headquarters is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, with R&D centers in the US, Mainland China, Taiwan, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.apmemory.com.

