AOZ Launches Reservation Campaign For Users To Get 10 Free NFT Mystery Box Airdrops

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three weeks following the October 11th's website debut, innovative NFT project AOZ, powered by Metaverz Studio, achieved yet another milestone by launching the NFT mystery box reservation campaign starting 08:00 (UTC) on November 1st, 2021. The campaign will last two weeks and end on November 14th. People who make a successful reservation will have the chance to be one of the 10 lucky participants to receive a free AOZ NFT mystery box.

What's in the mystery box?

A mystery AOZ citizen - that is what's in an NFT mystery box. The AOZ, aka Age-of-Z, citizens are 1,993 unique and futuristic characters hand drawn by prominent artists of WKgallery and categorized into four classes by rarity, ranging from the specially super rare kings (0.5%), the super rare heroes (2%), the rare warriors (22.5%), to the normal guardians (75%). And it is possible that you win any of them.

One of the most exciting features of AOZ citizens is that they will have the ability for reproductive cloning and mutation, passing the mission of building "decentrolpolis" onto the offsprings as they expand their influence in the Metaverse. Cloned and mutated descendants from the original 1,993 AOZ citizens will not only inherit the AOZ legacy but also evolve with special identities as they carry on the "decentropolis" zeitgeist in pioneering a new era.

Moreover, the AOZ team also aims to create an independent persona and AI-powered soul for each of the 1,993 NFTs in the future, meaning NFT owners will be able to communicate with their NFTs through a dialogue system and build connections with them through conversations.

All of these are merely an iceberg of what you can expect from the AOZ NFTs.

How to make a reservation?

The reservation service comes as a teaser campaign of the AOZ Public Sale, which is slated for an official launch this year. To help facilitate a smoother user experience, the AOZ team has made the reservation process pretty simple. First of all, go to the AOZ website and open the reservation page (or just tap this link: https://aoz.org/mint ). Click "Reserve" and you'll be asked to connect to your wallet. Your NFT airdrop opportunity will be reserved upon successful wallet connection.

What happens on a successful reservation?

Among all reservations, we will select 10 randomly for the free AOZ NFT airdrop. After the 14-day reservation window closes on November 14th, 2021, the winner list will be announced and winners will be able to claim their free AOZ NFTs on the AOZ website.

About AOZ

Powered by Metaverz Studio, the Age-of-Z citizens are 1,993 hand-drawn unique and futuristic characters dedicated to building a self-sufficient, automated, and harmonious world in which innovative and collaborative systems are promoted to defend privacy. Freedom, punk, and peace are spirits we need to bring our vision of an inclusive and decentralized world to life.

