Aon Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (AON) - Get Report, the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, plans to announce second quarter 2021 results on Friday, July 30 th, 2021 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, July 30 th, 2021. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

