Anywhere365® Is Among The First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA and PERTH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anywhere365® Dialogue Cloud is one of the first cloud contact center solutions certified by Microsoft in their Connected Contact Centers program for Microsoft Teams. Anywhere365® is the largest Cloud Contact Center and Dialogue Management platform for the Microsoft 365 Ecosystem. This certification confirms Gartner's previous recognition of Anywhere365® as a powerful native Teams Contact Center.

"The official certification gives the market a clear picture of which solutions leverage the direct routing and calling capabilities of Microsoft Teams to the fullest extent," said Gijs Geurts, the founder and CEO of Anywhere365®. "I am proud to be working closely with Microsoft on this milestone achievement and honored that Anywhere365® is among the first global solutions to be so rigorously tested and vetted by Microsoft."

Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp., said, "The goal of this certification is to ensure the quality, compatibility and reliability that customers expect from Microsoft-certified solutions. We're pleased to see that Anywhere365® has completed certification tests and has achieved certification status among our first global Connected Contact Center."

Rethinking Contact Centers

The CEO of Anywhere365® explains the company's vision, which goes beyond the contact center: "Modern cloud contact centers are much more than a support solution. They act as one of the main communication vehicles for interaction and unfiltered feedback about a customer's experience with a brand. Any member of the enterprise, even AI voice bots and chat bots, will at some point become the contact center. This means that enterprises must shift from agent-based concepts to platforms. It's not about the contact center; it's about the dialogues."

The Anywhere365® CPaaS platform can extend powerful interaction capabilities throughout the whole enterprise, instead of only contact center agents. It's delivered directly from the robust Microsoft Azure ecosystem and leverages a variety of Microsoft services that customers already use and feel comfortable with. This ensures consistency, constant improvement and scalability for customer engagement from any device, channel, location or time zone.

About Anywhere365®

Anywhere365® was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be a Contact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365® Universal Contact Center for Skype for Business and Teams. The vision of Anywhere365® is to reduce all unnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right information reaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location or channel. The Anywhere365® products, including the Dialogue Cloud Contact Center offerings, are award-winning and found in 1,800+ of the largest international enterprises, such as Rabobank, Credit Suisse, Philips, Nestlé and more than 30 Fortune 500 companies.

Anywhere365 is headquartered in the Netherlands, with regional offices in Belgium, UK, Germany, USA and Canada. For more information, please visit www.anywhere365.io.

