Antylia Scientific™ Announces The Sale Of Masterflex® Bioprocessing To Avantor For $2.9 Billion

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antylia Scientific, a global leader in peristaltic and single use bioprocessing solutions as well as a diverse portfolio of life sciences and diagnostic products for the pharma, biopharma, healthcare and environmental markets, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its Masterflex® Bioprocessing business and related assets to Avantor® for $2.9 billion.

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois, Masterflex Bioprocessing is a global leader in peristaltic and single-use bioprocessing solutions including the industry leading Masterflex ® and Ismatec ® range of peristaltic pumps, the MasterflexLive ® connected products, pump and transfer tubing, flow meters and single-use components and assemblies. For over 50 years, Masterflex has been addressing the entire fluid path from research to production with a solution set developed for the specific needs of the bioprocessing and pharma customers.

Antylia Scientific Chairman and CEO Bernd Brust said, "As a part of Antylia Scientific, the Masterflex Bioprocessing business has achieved exceptional results through significant product, capability and customer expansion. In its next stage of growth, Masterflex will be tremendously complemented by Avantor's existing capabilities."

Masterflex Bioprocessing President Brian Barnett said "We are grateful for the ability to grow the Masterflex Bioprocessing business at Antylia Scientific and are confident that joining Avantor provides us with a great opportunity to continue to grow our capabilities and exceed the needs of our customers. We are extremely excited to join a global leader with the scale, expertise, reach and resources of Avantor."

"We are extremely proud of the Masterflex Bioprocessing team and know that they will continue to flourish as a part of Avantor." said Jon Salkin, Antylia Scientific President. "The growth and performance of Masterflex Bioprocessing is a testament to the performance of the people and the platform that has been created at Antylia Scientific. We look forward to the continued growth of our Life Sciences business through investment in strategic acquisitions and organic innovation."

"We will continue to build a portfolio of businesses, innovative products and talent to improve the quality, accuracy and efficiency of our customers' critical processes." added Bernd Brust, "We are confident that Antylia Scientific continues to be well positioned to serve our customers in their quests to accelerate scientific discovery and improve the quality of life."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisors for Antylia Scientific. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

About Antylia Scientific™Antylia Scientific™ is a diversified life science tools business with a portfolio of products serving the pharma, biopharma, healthcare and environmental markets. Our life sciences portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as the environmental sampling and testing innovator, Environmental Express®; real-time monitoring and cold storage expertise at Traceable®; our standards and external diagnostic control specialists, SPEX® and ZeptoMetrix®; and our lab essentials and consumables Cole-Parmer Essentials® brand. For more information, please visit www.antylia.com/

Media Contacts: Mina CanningCHRO, Antylia Scientific+1.972.536.1813 Mina.canning@antylia.com

Andrew CarlsonVice President, Marketing+1.847.327.5800 Andy.carlson@antylia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antylia-scientific-announces-the-sale-of-masterflex-bioprocessing-to-avantor-for-2-9-billion-301370159.html

SOURCE Antylia Scientific