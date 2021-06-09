Antonline's Rapid Growth Continues With Office Expansion And New Jobs For Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonline, America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology, announced today plans to expand with a new warehouse and office space located 30 minutes outside of Atlanta, at 601 Cherokee Parkway in Acworth, Georgia. The new space represents Antonline's hypergrowth in the e-commerce market and the need to meet consumer demands for the latest tech, while attracting and retaining the best talent in the Atlanta area.

With an initial $12 million investment, Antonline has acquired a high-end manufacturing facility that will double as both a warehouse and office space. The company plans to put an additional $8 million into the expansion which will be leveraged for building out the new space and put towards focused hiring within the surrounding Atlanta area.

"The new property in Acworth represents an exciting milestone for Antonline and is a reflection of the company's continued growth as a leader in e-commerce," said Charles Comerford, CEO & President of Antonline. "We look forward to building out this world-class facility for our passionate team and innovative partners to ensure a seamless (and speedy) customer experience. We're proud to have the opportunity to facilitate this new project and hire professionals in the Atlanta area given the constraints of the past year and a half."

From warehouse specialists to assistant buyers and more, Antonline is currently hiring for more than 50 positions across a range of departments at both the new facility in Acworth and main headquarters in Atlanta. A full list of positions can be found at www.antonline.com/careers and interested candidates can apply by emailing careers@antonline.com. For additional company updates or to learn more about opportunities with Antonline, visit the career page.

About Antonline

Founded in 1994 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Antonline is America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology. Antonline is proud to partner with and offer exclusive offers from Microsoft, Sony, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Dell, and other industry leading manufacturers. To learn more, visit www.antonline.com.

