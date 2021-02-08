Antibe Therapeutics Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Dan Legault, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Antibe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation, safer medicines for pain and inflammation. The company's proprietary drug platform is designed to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs, a class of drugs used by most North Americans and by billions of people globally. https://antibethera.com/

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

