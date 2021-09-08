Antibe Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, today announced its participation in the H.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 13 - 15. Dan Legault, Antibe's CEO, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's pre-recorded presentation:

Date: Monday, Sept 13, 2021 Time: Available for on-demand viewing from 7:00 am (Eastern Time) onwards

A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available on the News & Events section of the Company's website at antibethera.com. The webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

