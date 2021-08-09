Antibe Therapeutics To Present At Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, today announced its participation in the Canaccord...

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on August 10 - 12. Dan Legault, Antibe's CEO, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's presentation:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 9:00 am (Eastern Time)

A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company's website at antibethera.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to address inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI") ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-sparing alternative to low-dose aspirin. The Company's next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

