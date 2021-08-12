Anti-Trafficking International Launches Tip Line And Online Citizen Reporting Portal Following New ShotSpotter Investigate Partnership Capabilities

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human trafficking has become the second largest criminal enterprise in the world according to the U.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human trafficking has become the second largest criminal enterprise in the world according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Thousands of victims are exploited every day in the U.S. and their traffickers are not stopped. Anti-Trafficking International (ATI) is committed to reducing these numbers and ensuring offenders are held accountable through its National Human Trafficking Intelligence Center (NHTIC).

In the last month, ATI launched the NHTIC—a comprehensive, intelligence-driven solution to support law enforcement in recovering youth quickly and getting traffickers off the streets—and teamed up with precision policing technology leader ShotSpotter to deploy its innovative ShotSpotter Investigate solution for a one-year pilot with the NHTIC. The new partnership and technology have paved the way for additional developments.

Today the NHTIC announces the launch of a new National Tip Line (1-866-TAP2TIP) and an online citizen reporting portal, www.ReportHT.com.

These tools enable anyone to easily and anonymously fight human trafficking by reporting suspected instances to the NHTIC. The Center uses these tips to better identify, interdict, and disrupt the work of traffickers in coordination with law enforcement.

"Thanks to our partners at ShotSpotter, communities can now become the eyes and ears, reporting suspicious activity to the NHTIC. Our analysts will make sure the information gets into the hands of frontline professionals trained to respond to these suspected cases, disrupt trafficking enterprises, and help victims get help faster than ever before." - Anne Basham, Chief Executive Officer, Anti-Trafficking International

About ATI

NHTIC is a division of ATI, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation which has been recognized for its efforts and expertise by the United States Congress, the White House, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. State Department, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, among many other governmental and non-governmental organizations.

The purpose of the NHTIC is to enhance efficiency and communication between those on the frontlines of combatting human trafficking by augmenting the limited resources of law enforcement and existing government agencies. NHTIC leverages new technologies and innovative approaches to strengthen the response to the threat of human trafficking in a way that has never been done before now.

For more information visit our website ( www.PreventHT.org) or call 1-833-ASK2END.

