Anti-Trafficking International Hosts First "Be The Light" Gala, Friday, October 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a theme, "Be the Light" is a call to action. Those who are willing to answer the call are essential in the fight to end the single most insidious threat lurking in communities all across the globe: human trafficking and modern-day slavery.Every thirty seconds, a child or teen is sold into slavery. It's not something that only happens in third-world countries—it's happening near you. Possibly in your own neighborhood. Possibly in your own home.Anti-Trafficking International (ATI) is honored to have its Global Ambassador DJ Pryor serve as keynote speaker for its inaugural annual "Be the Light" gala, to be held at The Golf Club at Lansdowne in Leesburg, VA, on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m.For almost two decades, DJ Pryor has entertained audiences as a stand-up comedian, actor, speaker, musician, and director. Since 2019, he has been a vocal advocate for mental health and overcoming childhood trauma. Currently, he is developing a movie that sheds light on male human trafficking victims, fighting the stigma that only females are victims.Guests will also be treated to special video messages from:

Kathy Ireland - Actress and supermodel turned business mogul

- Actress and supermodel turned business mogul Tyler Hubbard - Singer, song-writer, and member of country music duo Florida Georgia Line

- Singer, song-writer, and member of country music duo Russell Dickerson - Country music singer-songwriter

Gala activities will include cocktails and dinner, live music, a silent auction with over 40 items to bid on, and a special raffle: one very lucky raffle ticket winner will walk away with a grand prize seven-night getaway for two to warm and sunny Coronado Island, California—valued at $6,000.Silent auction donations are still being accepted. Various corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available, and include VIP tickets to the event plus additional benefits.To reserve your seats for the gala, view the sponsorship package, or preview/donate items to the silent auction, visit www.preventht.org/gala/ . About Anti-Trafficking International (ATI)ATI is a 501(c)(3) multidisciplinary collaborative team with an unmatched level of expertise in fighting human trafficking. Since its founding in 2013, ATI has trained over 1,000 professional and community-based organizations in education, prevention, and intervention in suspected cases of exploitation. ATI believes everyone plays a role in helping to end human trafficking, and aims to stop human trafficking before it starts by partnering at the community level to eliminate the threat.To learn more about human trafficking, ATI's anti-human trafficking programs, or past and upcoming events, visit https://www.PreventHT.org .

