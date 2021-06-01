Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Abbott Laboratories And Abcam Plc Among Others|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antinuclear antibody (ANA) testing market is expected to grow by USD 362.30 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the antinuclear antibody (ANA) testing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories offers a covid-19 antibody test. Its test helps to detect IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Abcam Plc

Abcam Plc offers anti-ENA Screen Human in vitro ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) kit. It is designed for the accurate semi-quantitative measurement of IgG class antibodies against extractable nuclear antigens: Sm (Smith), RNP/Sm, Scl-70, SS-A (Ro) (52kDa and 60kDa), SS-B (La), Jo-1, in Human serum or plasma.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. offers the product named HEp-2 IFA. it is a kit used for the detection of antinuclear antibodies using indirect immunofluorescence. It also offers ANA and ENA assays for detection of antinuclear antibodies associated with systemic rheumatic diseases; also for identification of specific autoantibodies.

Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market is driven by the increasing number of autoimmune diseases. In addition, the advances in laboratory automation platforms are expected to trigger the anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

