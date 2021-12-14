Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market By Technology, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry ( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Luxury goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 211.3 billion by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 12.5%.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in counterfeit products in the market, increasing brand awareness, cognizance amongst buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products and consumer health. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use Industry in the forecast period.

Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government and increasing importance given to package security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Further, recent incidences of counterfeit medicines being caught in both developed and emerging economies have pushed for demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, also contributed to an increase in the application of anti-counterfeit packaging. High set-up costs is the major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging industry.

RFID technology of the technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The RFID technology from the technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2021 and 2026. The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from production through distribution and retailing.

In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for authentic products, awareness amongst buyers regarding banes of counterfeit products, developments in packaging technologies, and increasing counterfeiting activities, are expected to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging4.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology4.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry4.4 APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry and Country4.5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments5.2.1.2 Increase in the Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection5.2.1.3 Track & Trace Technology to Maintain an Efficient Supply Chain5.2.1.4 Growth of the Parent Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Existence of Technologies That are Non-Deterrent to Counterfeiters5.2.2.2 Huge Setup Cost5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies5.2.3.2 Remote Authentication of Products5.2.3.3 Surge in Sales of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Spreading Awareness Regarding Anti-Counterfeit Technologies for Brand Protection5.2.4.2 High R&D Investment5.3 Value Chain5.4 Yc, Ycc Shift

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Industry6.1 Introduction6.2 COVID-19 Forecasting, by Technology6.3 COVID-19 Forecasting, by Application6.4 Gainers, by Top End-Use Industries6.4.1 Healthcare6.4.2 Food & Beverage6.4.3 Personal Care6.5 Losers, by Top End-Use Industries6.5.1 Luxury Goods6.5.2 Electrical & Electronics6.6 Gainers, by Top Technologies6.6.1 Aseptic Packaging6.6.2 Intelligent/Smart Packaging6.7 Losers, by Top Technologies6.7.1 Non-Automated Technology6.7.2 Packaging Robots and Equipment for Bulk Packaging

7 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Serialization/Track and Trace Technologies7.1.2 Overt, Covert, and Forensic Features7.1.3 Tamper Evidence Feature7.2 Mass Encoding7.2.1 Barcodes7.2.2 Digital Mass Serialization7.2.3 Digital Mass Encryption7.3 Rfid (Radio Frequency Identification)7.4 Holograms7.5 Forensic Markers7.6 Tamper-Evident Technology7.7 Others

8 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Food & Beverage8.3 Pharmaceutical8.4 Apparel & Footwear8.5 Automotive8.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care8.7 Electrical & Electronics8.8 Luxury Goods8.9 Others

9 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.2.1 Star Leaders10.2.2 Innovators10.2.3 Pervasive10.2.4 Emerging Companies10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio10.4 Business Strategy Excellence10.5 Market Share Analysis10.6 Competitive Scenario10.6.1 Acquisition10.6.2 Expansion10.6.3 New Product Development

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation11.1.2 Ccl Industries Inc.11.1.3 3M Company11.1.4 Sato Holdings11.1.5 Dupont11.1.6 Zebra Technologies Corporation11.1.7 Intelligent Label Solutions11.1.8 Sml Group11.1.9 Sicpa Holding Sa. 11.1.10 Systech International 11.1.11 Applied Dna Sciences Inc. 11.1.12 Alpvision S.A. 11.1.13 Savi Technology, Inc. 11.1.14 Authentix, Inc.11.2 Additional Companies11.2.1 Ampacet Corporation11.2.2 3D Ag11.2.3 Tracelink Inc.11.2.4 Advanced Track & Trace11.2.5 Eluceda11.2.6 Impinj, Inc11.2.7 Trutag Technologies, Inc.11.2.8 Edgyn11.2.9 Microtag Temed Ltd. 11.2.10 Agfa Graphics

12 Appendix

