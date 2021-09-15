Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025 | Booming E-commerce Industry To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is poised to grow by USD 80.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The booming e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of anti-counterfeit technology might hamper the market growth.
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Authentication
- Traceability
- Application
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare Products
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anti-counterfeit packaging market report covers the following areas:
- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size
- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market trends
- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing incidents of counterfeiting as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years.
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anti-counterfeit packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-counterfeit packaging market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Authentication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Traceability - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alien Technology LLC
- AlpVision SA
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Impinj Inc.
- MicroTag Temed Ltd.
- SICPA HOLDING SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
