Anti-block Additives Market To Grow By USD 417.84 Million|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the anti-block additives market and it is poised to grow by USD 417.84 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the anti-block additives market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?Inorganic is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.
- Who are the top players in the market?ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology. However, the presence of alternatives like biofilms will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the low manufacturing cost, the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology, and the rise in disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities. The increase in the overall cost of packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this anti-block additives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Anti-block Additives Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Inorganic
- Organic
- Material
- LLDPE
- HDPE
- LDPE
- BOPP
- Others
- Application
- Food And Packaging
- Pharmaceutical
- Agriculture
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43998
Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The anti-block additives market report covers the following areas:
- Anti-block Additives Market Size
- Anti-block Additives Market Trends
- Anti-block Additives Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the low manufacturing cost as one of the prime reasons driving the Anti-block Additives Market growth during the next few years.
Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-block additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anti-block additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anti-block additives market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-block additives market vendors
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market- The aircraft cleaning chemicals market is segmented by application (commercial aircraft and military aircraft) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Aircraft Cleaning and Sanitizing Market- The aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market is segmented by application (commercial aircraft and military aircraft) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- LLDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BOPP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTANA AG
- Croda International Plc
- Elementis Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Quarzwerke GmbH
- W. R. Grace and Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/anti-block-additives-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-block-additives-market-to-grow-by-usd-417-84-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301291444.html
SOURCE Technavio