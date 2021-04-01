Anti-acne Cosmetics Market To Grow By USD 221.71 Million During 2021-2025|Featuring Beiersdorf AG, Clinique Laboratories LLC, And Galderma SA As Key Players|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to grow by USD 221.

The anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to grow by USD 221.71 million with a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025, according to a new research report by Technavio. The report also highlights the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market along with detailed insights on the upcoming growth opportunities and challenges for the market players.

Anti-acne cosmetics market: Premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products.

The global anti-acne cosmetics market offers a wide range of products with different qualities, volumes, and prices. Consumers prefer high-quality cosmetic products that are long-lasting, less toxic, and do not have any adverse effects on the skin. Also, with changing lifestyles across the world, personal grooming at home has become a trend, which has increased the consumption of cosmetic products, such as anti-acne face wash. The position of brands in the market builds up the confidence and loyalty among customers regarding their product performances. Various vendors offer premium anti-acne cosmetics for specific skin issues such as acne, excess oil, and dryness. Hence, premiumization of the products is a vital driving factor for the global anti-acne cosmetics market.

"Surging expansion of organized retailing and increasing dermatologist, social media, and celebrity endorsements for anti-acne cosmetics will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Leading Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Participants

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG offers anti-acne facial foam.

Clinique Laboratories LLC

Clinique Laboratories LLC offers Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam, Acne Solutions Cleansing Gel, Acne Solutions Clarifying Lotion, and other anti-acne cosmetics.

Galderma SA

Galderma SA offers anti-acne cosmetics under the brand name Proactiv.

