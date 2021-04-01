Anthropologie Announces Earth Month Partnership With One Tree Planted

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie is pleased to announce a partnership with beloved Brazilian clothing and lifestyle brand FARM Rio in honor of Earth Month. As part of Farm Rio's 1,000 Trees A Day project, Anthropologie will donate 25,000 trees over the course of the year through One Tree Planted.

Alongside One Tree Planted, FARM Rio is dedicated to preserving their home country's endangered ecosystems, including the Amazon and Atlantic forests. One Tree Planted is an environmental nonprofit that is on a mission to make our planet greener, one tree at a time. In the past two years, they've planted 4 million trees by crowdsourcing donations from co-conscious individuals and businesses, like Anthropologie.

"We are so inspired by the important work our friends at FARM Rio have been doing over the past 23 years and are beyond proud to partner with them to assist in One Tree Planted's reforestation efforts in Brazil," said Anu Narayanan, Anthropologie's Chief Merchandising Officer. "We're thrilled to commemorate this Earth Month by giving back some of the most important natural resources our planet has to offer: trees."

"We were delighted when we heard from the team at Anthropologie and their interest in partnering through FARM Rio's One Tree Planted program," said Diana Chaplin, One Tree Planted's Canopy Director. "Our brands share a likeminded belief that anyone can make a difference, and that you should use your voice, network, and community to spread awareness as the first step. We are incredibly grateful for their pledge, and undoubtedly believe that with Anthropologie's influence, combined with their commitment to our program and enormously dedicated audience, interest in our cause throughout the year will continue to flourish."

In addition to their partnership with One Tree Planted, beginning on April 8 th, Anthropologie will be giving away an exclusively designed, limited edition, only-at-Anthro reusable tote for all online shoppers who place an apparel order over $175, to reinforce the reuse lifestyle and message to their customers.

Partners since 2017, Anthropologie is honored to have been the first national retailer to launch the FARM Rio brand in the United States. Early this month, Anthropologie will be launching a new capsule with FARM Rio comprised of cheerful creations, vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, feminine details, and some of the brands hallmark prints.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

