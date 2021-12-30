Anthony R. Pasqua, CRPC, Is Being Recognized By Continental Who's Who As A Trusted Financial Planner For His Professional Achievements In The Finance Industry And Dedication To Helping His Clients At Integrated Financial Partners (IFP)

BONITA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having led an impressive career in the finance industry, Mr. Anthony R. Pasqua is a financial planner with more than 25 years of professional experience. He brings his vast repertoire of expertise in retirement planning and business development to Integrated Financial Partners (IFP), an independent team of advisors that provides an objective long-term approach to financial planning needs. As a company leader and financial planner, Mr. Pasqua first considers personal goals, objectives and comfort level as the driving force of the financial plan to help his clients move towards achieving their financial goals.Among his academic achievements, Mr. Pasqua earned a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Iona College, followed by a Masters Degree in Public Administration, with distinction, from Marist College. A retired Brigadier General from the Army National Guard, he is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the renowned U.S. Army War College. Then he graduated the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado, where he earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation.A former faculty member at Mercy College in New York, Mr. Pasqua lectured for the department of business and economics. He has taught marketing management, sales management, and investments. An expert in his field, he has conducted workshops on retirement, estate planning, planned gifting, long-term care strategies, and wealth-building techniques.In recognition of his success in financial planning, Mr. Pasqua has received the honor of being named as a Five Star Wealth Manager between 2014 and 2021. He also received a Papal Decree from Pope Francis, a Meritorious Service Medal from the SMOTJ, and has received many military awards. Dedicated to his mission of serving those in need, Mr. Pasqua have contributed to several worthy charitable causes. In addition to his local church, he has volunteered his time, service, and support for Children's Leukemia Research Association, Inc., Mary F. Clancy Charities, Inc., American Lung Association in Massachusetts, and Priory of St. David of Wales in New England of the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem®.In his spare time, Mr. Pasqua enjoys voice lessons and singing. He has a daughter, Susan Kerwin.To learn more, please visit https://www.anthonypasqua.com/team/anthony-r-pasqua-crpc and https://integrated-partners.com/.

