Anthony P. Morise is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Cardiologist for his exceptional work in the field of Lipidology and Cardiology and in recognition of his work at West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute.

With over four decades in the medical field, he is a respected Cardiologist specializing in Lipidology. Dr. Morise currently works for the West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute in Morgantown. He directs the Adult Lipid Clinic, a branch of preventative cardiology, where he treats patients with elevated cholesterol or triglycerides, along with other lipid disorders. He works with a team of nationally recognized experts in heart, lung, and vascular care combined with state-of-the-art technology to provide exceptional care. Dr. Morise is currently working on several clinical trials involving lipid disorders, and often sees and treats patients who have genetic lipid disorders.

Achieving academic success, Dr. Morise graduated from Robert Larne, MD College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in 1975 with his Medical degree. At the Medical University of South Carolina, he did an internship and a residency in Internal Medicine. He then went on to complete another residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont. Next, he completed a teaching Fellowship at the Vermont Heart Association, a Fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Vermont, and specialty training at Harvard School of Public Health.

Dr. Morise is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). He retains associations with the American Board of Clinical Lipidology. He is also the only active physician in West Virginia who is board-certified in Lipidology.

