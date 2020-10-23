Anthony Hopkins Links Art And Charity With Fragrance Brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margam Fine Art and Twila True Collaborations are proud to announce the launch of Anthony Hopkins, AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection, available for purchase starting October 23, 2020. Hopkins partners with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.

This uniquely personal brand is inspired by Anthony Hopkins art, music, and the magic of cinema. "This is a timeless, elegant collection; scents have a memory, it's the illusionary dreamlike quality of life that has inspired me," says Anthony Hopkins. "It's an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way, creating a symbiotic relationship between fragrance and art allows me to paint a scent."

The luxurious creations consisting of AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection are mystical alchemy that awakens a sense of harmony. The pièce de résistance, AH Eau de Parfum is a gender-neutral, classically bottled fragrance, featuring sublime Bergamot, the ethereal note of Orange Blossom, and hypnotic Musk. The Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection was delicately created to enrich your senses in three exquisite scents: breezy Gardenia Tuberose, opulent Sandalwood, and seductive Amber Noir. Haute couture minimalist packaging design is beautifully juxtaposed with Hopkins' vibrant artwork.

As COVID-19 continues to affect our children, every purchase can provide up to 50 meals to kids in need through No Kid Hungry.

The Anthony Hopkins AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection is exclusively available online at anthonyhopkins.com. AH Eau de Parfum 3.4 FL OZ / 100 mL bottle $75, candles 7.9 OZ / 223 g $45, diffusers 6.7 FL OZ / 198 mL $50.

About Margam Fine ArtMargam Fine Art, a Los Angeles based firm founded by Stella Hopkins in 2003, is the exclusive representative of Anthony Hopkins original art and publisher of Hopkins limited edition serigraphs. Margam CEO, Aaron Tucker, is Creative Branding Director and author of Anthony Hopkins Dreamscapes artbook. Margam COO, Tara Arroyave, is Co-Creative Director of AH branding, and AH Social Media Strategist. HarteGalleries.com

About Twila True CollaborationsTwila True Collaborations is a brand incubator and global retail and eCommerce marketplace. They develop, manufacture, and launch the latest trending products and partner with today's most influential talents. They create content and leverage across media, digital, and social platforms to amplify their selling power.

About No Kid HungryNo child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthony-hopkins-links-art-and-charity-with-fragrance-brand-301158516.html

SOURCE Anthony Hopkins