Anthony Anderson To Host "The Amazing Friendship Run" Charity And Live Auction This Thursday, May 6th From 12:00PM-3:00PM In Malibu, CA

All Proceeds From The Live Auction Benefit Charities Associated with "The Amazing Friendship Run," A 100-Day Run From California To Washington D.C, Created by 78-YEAR OLD Runner and Goodwill Ambassador Stan Cottrell in the Name of Unity, Kindness and Understanding.

MALIBU. Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friendship Sports Association invites media to join celebrity guests, and supporters of 78-year old distance runner, Guinness World Record Holder for Long Distance, Stan Cottrell to kick-off "The Amazing Friendship Run" (TAFR) Charity Event and Live Auction taking place on May 6th, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Rafi Lounge, located at 22741 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265.

Hosted by Actor and Executive Producer of ABC's Black-ish TV Show , Anthony Anderson, the event will feature a Live Auction, music, food, meet-and-greet, and birthday celebration for Stan Cottrell. Cottrell is the creator of TAFR and has pledged to run over 3,000 miles from California to Washington D.C. over the next 100-days in the name of unity, kindness, and understanding.

The Live Auction will feature incredible pieces like the 1.0ct Diamond Sprinter by Michael Raven Fine Jewelry appraised at $13,000, EMS Powersuits and an EMS Training Belt by AWI, Stem Cell treatment by AMNIOFIT, Powerbum EMS device, and Red Light Therapy by LightStim .

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Friendship Sports Association, Tongue Out, Operation Underground Railroad, Feed The Children, Larger Than Life LA Family, G.O. V.E.T.S. Foundation, WLOC Clothes for Kids Inc., and other charities associated with the run.

Anthony Anderson - Actor, Comedian, and Executive Producer of "Black-ish" on ABC TV.

Stan Cottrell - Guinness World Runner for Distance, Creator of The Amazing Friendship Run

Celebrity Guests

TAFR Supporters

WHEN: May 6th, 2021 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

WHERE:Rafi Lounge, 22741 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

About The Amazing Friendship Run

The Amazing Friendship Run (TAFR) is sponsored by Friendship Sports Association Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in Tucker, Georgia, and 247 Health Solution to create awareness of fitness and global causes. The public is invited to join the run and festivities along the route. Get more information at www.friendshipsportsassociation.org and follow on Instagram and Facebook at @theamazingfriendshiprun.

About Stan Cottrell

Stan Cottrell graduated from Western Kentucky University with a B.S. degree in Health, Biology, Psychology, and Sociology and has a Master of Science degree in Community Health Administration. He is an author, speaker, world record-setter, adventurer, cross-cultural specialist, and ultra-long distance runner. He is the founder of the Friendship Sports Association, a charitable, non-profit organization founded on utilizing physical fitness and sports activities as a base for establishing lasting friendships throughout the world. Guinness Book of Records holder for running from New York to San Francisco in 48 days. He has run more than 250,000 miles through 40 countries including a 3,500-mile run through 12 European countries, a 2,125-mile run from the Great Wall to Guangzhou in China in 53 days, and many more.

