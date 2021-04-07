Anthem Offering Financial Incentives To Encourage All Associates To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) today announced that it will provide a $50 incentive to all associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) - Get Report today announced that it will provide a $50 incentive to all associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With vaccines now the focal point of combatting the pandemic, Anthem recognizes the critical role Anthem plays in ensuring safe and equitable access to the vaccines in our communities.

Anthem Associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can choose to receive a one-time $50 credit toward medical premiums or donate the credit to the Anthem Cares Fund to help support fellow associates in need. The Fund is designed to help Anthem associates facing financial hardships immediately after a natural disaster or an unforeseen personal hardship.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen Anthem associates rise to the challenge and show what it truly means to improve the health of humanity," said Leah Stark, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Anthem is committed to empowering our associates to live a healthy lifestyle, therefore it was important that we provided an incentive to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccination. I am impressed and grateful for everything our associates have done and continue to do for the customers and communities we serve."

Anthem continues to educate our associates, members, and community on the safety and importance of the vaccine and encourages associates to share their COVID-19 vaccinated stories using #vaccinated on social media as they receive a vaccine.

In addition to the new vaccine incentive Anthem has taken numerous actions to support associates during this extraordinary time, including:

Deployed business continuity plans and transitioned nearly all of our associates to work from home while maintaining service operations.

Expanded associate benefits to provide additional support, including providing up to 80 hours of additional paid leave, reimbursement of installation and monthly internet service fees for hourly associates, and offering virtual wellbeing resources.

24/7 care concierge service to help associates who need assistance; access to digital support tools and added benefits including Papa, ianacare, and others that help simplify some of life's important needs, such as home visits and care, grocery and pharmacy deliveries, essential transportation, and other virtual services and support.

Providing virtual volunteer opportunities, such as remote teaching or mailing cards to seniors facing loneliness, to help associates safely give back to communities. Anthem's associates volunteered 110,000 hours in 2020.

