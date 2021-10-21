Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield And Kroger Health Offer Plans That Include Allowance To Help Consumers Purchase Groceries And Popular Health Items

Employing their complementary experiences in helping individuals lead healthier lives, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia and Kroger Health, the healthcare division of the Kroger Co.

Employing their complementary experiences in helping individuals lead healthier lives, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia and Kroger Health, the healthcare division of the Kroger Co. (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report, will offer new 2022 Medicare Advantage plans with benefits and services to address an individual's whole-health needs and wellbeing. Eligible members enrolled in one of these plans will have benefit allowances that can be used at Kroger Family Stores to buy nutritious food as well as health and wellness items.

"Anthem and Kroger Health share the goals of improving access to cost-effective healthcare services, driving health outcomes improvement, and simplifying the healthcare experience," said Raul Smith, President of Anthem's North/East Region. "Anthem brings decades of experience working with consumers, clinicians, health systems, and other stakeholders to ensure health plans members have access to the care and services they need."

Eligible members in one of these new Medicare Advantage plans, called Anthem MediBlue + Kroger (HMO), Anthem MediBlue + Kroger Dual Advantage (HMO D-SNP), and Anthem MediBlue + Kroger Access (PPO), will be given a Healthy Groceries Card, which will be loaded with $75 per month. They will be able to use the card to purchase healthy groceries at Kroger, reducing their monthly out-of-pocket costs and helping them achieve a balanced and nutritious diet.

These eligible members will also be given a quarterly allowance to spend on over the counter (OTC), health items at Kroger. This benefit will help members reduce their out-of-pocket healthcare costs because they will be able to use their OTC allowance on everyday health-related items, like first aid supplies, support braces, and pain relievers, instead of paying for the items with their own funds.

In addition, Kroger Health's 2,200 pharmacies are in Anthem's preferred network, which will also help reduce out-of-pocket costs for members compared to using pharmacies outside of their network.

"By partnering with Anthem, we are able to offer seniors in our communities access to affordable high quality healthcare services. And through the enhanced nutrition and OTC benefit, we can also provide preventive care using food as medicine," said Jim Kirby, senior director of business development for Kroger Health. "Food and nutrition education are critical components of not only treating disease but preventing it before it starts."

Eligible members will also have access to the plan's Healthy Pantry benefit. With this benefit, members will have access to up to 12 monthly sessions with a Kroger Health dietitian who can provide nutritional education support. These members will also receive a monthly delivery of pantry staples from the grocer to help them make dietary changes.

Individuals who are interested in enrolling in a 2022 Medicare Advantage plan can do so during this year's Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2021, and continues through December 7, 2021, and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Anthem's 2022 Medicare Advantage plans.

These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible residents in the following counties: Bartow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, De Kalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton.

For more details about these health plan benefits and Anthem's Medicare plans, consumers can call (855) 866-3981, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Individuals can also visit the company's online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Georgia Medicaid program. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an LPPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare. Other providers are available in our network. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia

Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The Blue Cross Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc. is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005009/en/