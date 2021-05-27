Anthem Announces Appearance At Upcoming Conferences

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) - Get Report announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Alliance Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Senior management is also scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of these presentations by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the "Investors" link. Following each presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

To listen to the live webcast, we recommend visiting Anthem's website 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Anthem's most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 116 million people, including more than 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

