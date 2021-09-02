Antennas Direct And Mohu Launch Promotion To Provide Antennas To Consumers Impacted By Locast Ruling

ELLISVILLE, Mo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Antennas Direct and Mohu, the leading HDTV antenna providers, announced a 30% discount on their products for all customers, especially those affected by the Locast service suspension. The coupon code LOCAST30 is valid for TV antennas and accessories on www.antennasdirect.com or www.gomohu.com until September 13th.

Additionally, Antennas Direct is giving away a free ClearStream Eclipse antenna to the first 1,000 people who email support@antennasdirect.com with a screenshot or photo of the letter they received from Locast announcing its service suspension.

Antennas Direct and Mohu are focused on providing consumers with cutting-edge antennas that provide affordable, reliable access to free broadcast channels. With Locast suspending its service, this leaves many subscribers without the broadcast channels they're used to viewing. Antennas Direct and Mohu hope to solve this disconnect for these cord-cutters.

"Unfortunately, the Locast ruling is yet another example of cord-cutting services creating huge headaches for consumers," said Richard Schneider, CEO and founder of Antennas Direct. "We don't want consumers to suffer or lose access to channels they're used to viewing. HDTV antennas have always provided free access to broadcast networks and we hope to connect with any Locast subscribers to fill that viewing gap."

Antennas Direct and Mohu have a wide selection of indoor and outdoor antenna products to choose from. Top-performing indoor antennas include the Mohu Leaf 50 , the ClearStream Eclipse , and the Mohu Leaf Metro , and popular outdoor antennas include the ClearStream 4MAX , the ClearStream MAX-V , and the Mohu Sail . Consumers who are interested in understanding which antenna is right for them - based on their location - can visit Antennas Direct's transmitter locator and use Mohu's antenna comparison function while shopping online.

For more information about this promotion, visit: Antennas Direct or Mohu 's blog. To learn about Antennas Direct or Mohu, please visit www.antennasdirect.com or www.gomohu.com .

About Antennas Direct:Antennas Direct is the #1 LEADER in antenna technology with a fresh take on modernization and a foundation built on a culture of innovation and forward-thinking that has been a driving force for over 15 years. The company is the largest manufacturer of over-the-air outdoor antennas specifically tuned for the core-DTV frequencies broadcast in North America. Antennas Direct are the pioneers of the cord-cutting movement, spreading antenna awareness to millions of consumers since 2003. The company has invested major resources into the discovery and implementation of new antenna designs for digital reception. The firm is a member of the Inc. 500|5000 Hall of Fame and Future of TV Coalition. Visit www.antennasdirect.com for more information.

About Mohu:Mohu, The Cord Cutting Company™ now owned and operated by Antennas Direct, is part of the largest privately-owned consumer electronics manufacturer in North America. Dedicated to leading the TV cord-cutting revolution, the company's motto is "Be Set Free", making high-quality, easy-to-install, cost-effective HDTV antennas and cord-cutting products which enable consumers to have an exceptional experience without burdensome costs or constraints. Since introducing the world's first paper-thin Leaf HDTV indoor antenna in 2011, Mohu has helped its customers save more than $1 billion by eliminating monthly cable and satellite bills in favor of the TV they want at a cost they can control. For more information, visit www.gomohu.com .

Media Contact: antennasdirect@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antennas-direct-and-mohu-launch-promotion-to-provide-antennas-to-consumers-impacted-by-locast-ruling-301368861.html

SOURCE Antennas Direct