Antengene To Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating The Synergistic Effect Of The Combination Of XPO1 And MTORC1/2 Inhibition For The Treatment Of Triple-Hit DLBCL At AACR Annual Meeting 2021

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that it will present the preclinical data on the synergistic effect of the combination of XPO1 and mTORC1/2 inhibition for the treatment of triple-hit diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held in a virtual format on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.

Title:Synergistic effect of the combination of XPO1 and mTORC1/2 inhibition for the treatment of triple-hit DLBCL Permanent Abstract Number :1380 Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/2406

Covering the most cutting-edge advances and regarded globally as the very pinnacle of cancer research, the AACR Annual Meeting is one of the largest and most anticipated scientific events in the cancer research field globally. The abstract entitled "Synergistic effect of the combination of XPO1 and mTORC1/2 inhibition for the treatment of triple-hit DLBCL" now available on the AACR's website, is the first publication from the preclinical study investigating ATG-010 (XPO1 inhibitor) and ATG-008 (mTORC1/2 inhibitor).

ATG-010, also known as selinexor, is the world's first approved selective inhibitor of the nuclear export protein XPO1. ATG-010 induces the apoptosis of cancer cells in vitro and in vivo through the targeted inhibition of the nuclear export protein XPO1 that leads to the nuclear storage and activation of tumor-suppressor proteins and other growth-regulating proteins, and by down-regulating the intracytoplasmic levels of various oncogenic proteins without affecting normal cells.

ATG-008, also known as onatasertib, is a next-generation dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor. mTORC1 and mTORC2 are critical mediators of the PI3K-AKT pathway, which is commonly mutated in many cancers, thus leading to the hyperactivation of mTOR signaling. ATG-008 could reduce the proliferation and promote the apoptosis of tumor cells through the dual-inhibition of mTORC1 and mTORC2.

ATG-010 (selinexor) is approved in the U.S. and Israel for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and DLBCL, and has been included in five treatment regimens by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN ®) Guidelines. Multiple clinical studies have shown that the special mechanism of action (MoA) of ATG-010 allows the drug candidate the therapeutic utility in combination with a variety of antitumor drugs, such as anti-PD-L1 antibodies, for improved efficacy and reduction in treatment-related adverse events. Other studies carried out by Antengene also showed that the dual-inhibition of XPO1 and mTOR has the effect of bolstering antitumor activities.

At present, Antengene is conducting several trials of ATG-010 in China for the treatment of MM, DLBCL, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), endometrial cancer, peripheral T-cell lymphoma and NK/T cells lymphoma. Furthermore, Antengene has submitted New Drug Applications (NDAs) for ATG-010 in multiple APAC markets including China, Australia, Singapore and South Korea. Meanwhile, Antengene has also initiated several clinical trials of ATG-008 in China and other APAC markets for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), advanced NSCLC, advanced solid tumors harboring NFE2L2, STK11, RICTOR or other specific genetic alterations, and in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody in advanced solid tumors including HCC.

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and obtained 12 investigational new drug approvals in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

