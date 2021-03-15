Antengene Included In The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the company has been selected as an eligible stock in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, effective from March 15, 2021.

Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access mechanism between the Mainland and Hong Kong under which Shenzhen Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited have established technical connectivity to enable investors in the Mainland and Hong Kong to trade eligible shares listed on the other's market through their local securities companies or brokers.

Since its listing in November 2020, Antengene has achieved significant progress in R&D, business operations and organizational development. The company announced New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in five Asia Pacific markets including Mainland China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore, and was granted a priority review status and an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD). In addition, Antengene has submitted three indications for reimbursement under the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Meanwhile, the company has rapidly advanced two clinical trials into late-stage and completed the stage one construction of the Antengene Manufacturing Center that will provide vital support to its product commercialization. Furthermore, the company successfully established its subsidiary, Antengene Medicine Co., Ltd., in South Korea to further extend its market reach in the APAC region, and entered into collaborations with three industry-leading biotechnology platforms to accelerate its in-house discovery assets into clinical development. In just four months after its listing, Antengene was selected as a constituent stock of nine benchmark and thematic indexes including the Hang Seng Composite Index, and included into the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. These inclusions are indicative of investors' confidence in the company's overall capabilities and growth prospects.

"The inclusion of Antengene into the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program reflects the recognition of our capabilities from the investor community and impressive results delivered by our team's strong execution," said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene. "Capitalizing on our industry-leading R&D capabilities and business operations, Antengene is reaching an inflection point where our clinical development programs are about to bear fruits. We will continue to advance clinical programs and accelerate our expansion in the APAC region. Above all, we will live up to the expectations of our investors, continue to leverage our existing capabilities to provide patients with innovative and effective treatment options, and strive to deliver greater value for our investors."

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and obtained 12 investigational new drug approvals in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

