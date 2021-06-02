Antengene Announces Fifteen Clinical Studies And Results Of Selinexor To Be Presented At ASCO 2021

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announced that fifteen studies and results of selinexor, the world's first approved oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE), will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in a virtual format on June 4 to 8.

Selected Abstracts:

Effects of weekly selinexor, bortezomib, dexamethasone (XVd) versus standard twice weekly bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd) on RAS-mutated previously treated multiple myeloma (MM).

Abstract #: 8027

Effects of refractory status to lenalidomide on safety and efficacy of selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (XVd) versus bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd) in patients with previously treated multiple myeloma.

Abstract #: 8024

Survival among older patients with previously treated multiple myeloma treated with selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (XVd) in the BOSTON study.

Abstract #: 8019

Updated overall survival of eltanexor for the treatment of patients with hypomethylating agent refractory myelodysplastic syndrome.

Abstract #: e19037

Results of the phase 2 MARCH Study: Oral ATG-010 (Selinexor) plus low dosedexamethasone in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) previously treated with an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD) and a proteasome inhibitor (PI).

Abstract #: e20002

Oral selinexor, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (XPd) at recommended phase 2 dose in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

Abstract #: 8018

SIENDO/ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055: A randomized phase 3 trial of maintenance selinexor versus placebo after combination platinum-based chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Abstract #: TPS5610

Open-label phase 1 study evaluating the tolerability and anti-tumor activity of selinexor and pembrolizumab in colorectal cancer.

Abstract #: e15579

A phase 1/2 study of selinexor in combination with standard of care therapy for newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma.

Abstract #: TPS2071

A phase Ib/II study of selinexor in combination with imatinib in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST): SeliGIST/GEIS-41 trial.

Abstract #: 11534

Selinexor in combination with weekly paclitaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors: Results of an open label, single-center, multiarm phase 1b study.

Abstract #: 5565

Once weekly selinexor, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone (XKd) in carfilzomib nonrefractory multiple myeloma (MM) patients.

Abstract #: 8038

A randomized, open-label, phase 3 study of low-dose selinexor and lenalidomide (Len) versus len maintenance post autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): ALLG MM23, Sealand.

Abstract #: TPS8055

Molecular predictors of response to selinexor in advanced unresectable de-differentiated liposarcoma (DDLS).

Abstract #: 11509

Selinexor containing regimens in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) previously treated with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (αCD38 mAbs).

Abstract #: e20020

