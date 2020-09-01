Antelope Valley Hospital Partners With RAD Technology Medical Systems To Construct An Emergency Department Addition

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Valley Hospital, a facility of the Antelope Valley Healthcare district located in Lancaster, California, and RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD), a design-build development company specializing in patented modular building systems for the healthcare industry, announced plans to construct an Emergency Department addition.

RAD will use their modular building technology to construct a facility that will help alleviate Antelope Valley Hospital's overcrowded emergency department. The finished project will be 7,200 square feet and certified as an OSHPD-1 facility. The building will include 40 treatment bays, nurses' station and support areas. The current emergency department treats about 9,000 patients a month with the capability to treat 67 patients at one time. The modular addition will help Antelope Valley Hospital to better meet the patient demand.

"It is a pleasure to work with RAD and their staff regarding our state-of-the-art addition to our emergency department, coming soon to serve our community," said Ed Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital.

"RAD's offsite construction method is the perfect solution for Antelope Valley Hospital's need," said Michael Kosinski, RAD Vice President of Construction and Field Operations. "It will allow the addition to be open within a few months with very little onsite disruption."

Due to the hospital's emergency room location, the only available space for new construction occupies part of the existing ambulance drop off area. With modular construction, the majority of construction and inspections take place off site minimizing the disruption on site at the ambulance drop off as well as reducing disruption to doctors, patients and staff. In addition, site work and factory construction take place simultaneously, leading the entire project to be completed at a faster rate than traditional construction.

"We are excited to be working with Antelope Valley Hospital on this project," said George Olear, Vice President of Planning and Design. "The addition will be connected to the existing emergency department and is designed to coordinate with the existing structure. It will look and operate as though it has always been a part of the original building."

Construction is scheduled to start next month which will allow the facility to be ready to treat patients in late spring/early summer 2021.

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides revolutionary modular building systems for the healthcare industry. These turn-key solutions are factory fabricated eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction and can be temporary, interim or permanent. For more information, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

About Antelope Valley Hospital

Antelope Valley Hospital, the only full-service, acute-care hospital in the Antelope Valley, has been delivering exceptional care to the community for nearly 65 years. It offers the region's only trauma center, pediatric unit, NICU, inpatient mental health care, labor and delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center. More information is available at www.avhospital.org or by calling 661-949-5000. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @antelopevalleyhospital.

