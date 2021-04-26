Antares Pharma Appoints Dr. Peter Richardson As Executive Vice President, Research And Development And Chief Medical Officer

EWING, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) - Get Report ("the Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Peter Richardson, MRCP, as Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Richardson will oversee the Company's proprietary research and development programs, including ideation, formulation, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance and medical affairs.

Dr. Richardson has over 25 years of research and development experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. He has created centers of excellence that have enabled and supported product development pipelines encompassing small molecules, biologics, novel formulations, combination products, and medical devices. During his career, Dr. Richardson has managed clinical development programs leading to the submission, review, and approvals of NDAs, sNDAs, BLAs and Marketing Authorization Applications in the U.S., Europe and Japan for over 20 marketed products.

Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, "Peter brings a wealth of experience and expertise in multiple therapeutic areas including endocrinology and product development to the organization. As we remain focused on advancing our proprietary pipeline with ATRS-1901, a urology-oncology auto-injector product, and ATRS-1902, an endocrinology rescue pen, we believe his career in the pharmaceutical industry and proven track record, will support our continued success and further enhance the opportunities around our portfolio and technology. We are pleased to welcome Peter to the leadership team as we prepare for our next stage of growth."

From 2016 until the acquisition of the company in 2020, Dr. Richardson was Chief Medical Officer for Adare Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of Research and Development and President, Adare Pharmaceuticals US. From 2012 to 2016, he served as Head of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Alcon, the eye care division of Novartis, having previously led development organizations for Novartis Pharmaceuticals from 1996 to 2005, where he was responsible for successful product approvals in multiple therapeutic areas. He also previously served as Chief Scientific Officer and Corporate Vice President of MannKind Corporation from 2005 to 2012.

Dr. Richardson earned his Bachelor of Medical Sciences from the University of Nottingham and his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Nottingham Medical School. He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians, United Kingdom.

Dr. Richardson, added, "I am delighted to join Antares at this juncture of their growth and development. I am impressed by the success they have already garnered in their proprietary and partnered business and I look forward to working with an exceptional organization that remains dedicated to product development."

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas such as urology and endocrinology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma's FDA-approved products include XYOSTED ® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP ® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA ® (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S., which was licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

