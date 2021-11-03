Antarctica Advisors Acts As Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor To Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. In The Sale Of Assets Of Mitsui Foods, Inc. To Gellert Global Group's Atalanta Corporation

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC , the leading Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Mitsui & Co.

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC, the leading Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui"), in the sale of the assets of Mitsui Foods, Inc. ("MFI") to Gellert Global Group's ("GGG") Atalanta Corporation.

MFI is a leading importer and distributor of canned and frozen seafood as well as canned fruit and vegetables, that dates back to1953. Since then, Mitsui Foods has been importing fine grocery and specialty food products from around the world under various brands. These brands, including the EMPRESS ® brand, will be integrated across the Gellert Global Group divisions, including Atalanta Corporation and Camerican International.

Shuichi Matsuzawa, SVP & DOO, Foods & Retail Division of Mitsui commented: " After extensive evaluation and review, Mitsui felt Atalanta Corporation and Camerican International were best suited to continue Mitsui Foods' mission to be a leader in the food import and distribution industry. Antarctica Advisors' expertise was instrumental in aiding us in this review and facilitating the successful transaction for Mitsui."

Ignacio Kleiman, Managing Partner of Antarctica Advisors, commented: " The acquisition of Mitsui Foods business and its iconic brands brings together companies with rich histories in the U.S. food sector. We are appreciative to have had the opportunity to apply our transactional expertise to help Mitsui position the business for continued success ."

Through the acquisition of the MFI assets, GGG will continue to source high-quality imported foods, including frozen and canned fruits and vegetables, seafood, meats, and cheeses from over 60 countries. "We are proud to bring the rich history of the Mitsui Foods business and the strength of the Empress brand to our portfolio," said Tom Gellert, President of Atalanta Corporation.

Antarctica Advisors is the leading US-based, independent investment banking firm providing corporate clients in the global Seafood Industry with specialized M&A advisory, private equity and debt capital raising services. The firm's highly specialized Seafood Team is comprised of professionals with significant knowledge across the Seafood Industry, as well as a proven track record of successful transaction execution.

Antarctica Advisors LLC is a licensed broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC.

For further information contact Ignacio Kleiman, Antarctica Advisors LLC, + Tel. +1-305-961-1638, IKleiman@AntarcticaLLC.com or visit www.AntarcticaLLC.com

