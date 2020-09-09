AnswerPro, LLC Establishes Strategic Alliance With Current Health To Provide Patient Monitoring Call Center Services For National COVID Vaccine Trials

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerPro, LLC of Omaha, NE, has been selected by Current Health as a strategic partner to provide patient monitoring services for one of the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine trials. Current Health, a full-service care management organization, provides healthcare professionals visibility to high-risk patients through remote monitoring and integrated virtual engagement tools.

Jeffrey Zindel, Owner and CEO of AnswerPro, LLC, says, "We are uniquely positioned to successfully deliver quality patient monitoring services due to our extensive medical call answering and nurse triage experience. From concept to fruition, we were able to bring this project to life in less than ten days. Our highly tenured programming and call agent team has been able to pivot effectively, ensuring all monitoring protocols align with the appropriate patient medical teams. We are on-deck to support over 79 U.S. locations as well as additional locations in Chile and Peru."

AnswerPro brings the following patient monitoring call center services to Current Health:

24/7/365 patient monitoring and nurse triage

50+ years of medical answering experience

Over 20 years average call agent tenure

Staffed with Registered Nurses licensed in all 50 states

Seamless integration with technology developed by Current Health

About AnswerPro, LLCAnswerPro, LLC was founded in 1956 and offers award-winning medical answering services, customized call center solutions, and virtual receptionist services for many businesses and healthcare organizations nationwide. AnswerPro's tenured team of call experts are highly skilled and are committed to delivering the best caller experience every time and for every call.

Jeff Zindel, CEO, is highly respected in the call center industry and is an innovator and strategic partner for many. Through his commitment to excellence, Jeff has been instrumental in establishing quality control protocols for the medical answering telecom sector globally.

About Current HealthCurrent Health is a patient monitoring organization that combines vital-sign sensors, device connectivity, and telemedicine capabilities into a single platform. Wearable devices can be placed on patients at risk for COVID-19 upon discharge from a hospital or shipped directly to the patient's home.

For more information, please contact Jeffrey W. Zindel, CEO, AnswerPro at 402-681-1381 or jzindel@helloanswerpro.com

