ANSI Offers IEC Commented Redline Version On Solid Insulating Materials

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) - the U.S. member body to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) via its U.S. National Committee (USNC) - announced today the availability of a new IEC value-added product. The Commented Redline Version (CMV) of Method for the Determination of the Proof and the Comparative Tracking Indices of Solid Insulating Materials, IEC 60112:2020 CMV, is available on the ANSI Webstore and Standards Connect .

The release follows the recent publication of two other CMVs, including Household and Similar Electrical Appliances - Safety - Part 1: General Requirements, IEC 60335-1:2020 CMV, also available through the ANSI Webstore and ANSI's subscription platform, Standards Connect . ANSI also recently made available Household and Similar Electrical Appliances- Safety - Part 2-24: Particular Requirements for Refrigerating Appliances, Ice-Cream Appliances and Ice Makers, IEC 60335-2-24:2020 CMV, available on the ANSI Webstore and Standards Connect.

The Advantage of Commented Redline Versions

With the Commented Redline Version, stakeholders can view comments on the major changes between the previous edition and the new edition of the publication, including the committee's explanation and rationale for changes. CMVs can also include information on the impact of the changes on the application and usability of the standard. CMVs consist of a package, which includes both the new edition of the publication, and the Commented Redline Version.

With the addition of comments on the major changes, CMVs are an enhanced version of the traditional IEC Redline Version (RLV), which highlight only the changes between the previous edition and the new edition.

An additional CMV IEC 60079-10-1:2020, Explosive Atmospheres - Part 10-1: Classification of Areas - Explosive Gas Atmospheres will be published by IEC and is expected to be available through ANSI before the end of 2020.

About ANSIThe American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org .

About the USNCA committee of ANSI, the USNC serves as the focal point for U.S. parties who are interested in the development, promulgation, and use of globally-relevant standards for the electrotechnical industry. The Committee is also engaged in the assessment of conformance to standards, undertaking work in areas such as testing, certification, and accreditation.

As the U.S. representative to the IEC and many related regional standardization bodies, the USNC is a conduit to the global standards-setting community for technical and policy positions arising in the U.S. and brings issues from the global arena to the U.S. for review, consideration, and response. Strong U.S. participation in the IEC is critical to national competitiveness and the continued growth and innovation in U.S. electrotechnical industries.

