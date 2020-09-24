ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Approved By U.S. Department Of Labor As Standards Recognition Entity

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has been approved by the U.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has been approved by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship as a Standards Recognition Entity (SRE).

With recognition as an SRE, ANAB can now evaluate and recognize Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) pursuant to the Department of Labor's standards. ANAB's recognition applies within the following industries, occupations, and geographic locations:

Industries: agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; utilities; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; information; finance and insurance; real estate and rental and leasing; professional, scientific, and technical services; management of companies and enterprises; administrative and support and waste management and remediation services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation and food services; other services; public administration

Occupations: facilities management; supply chain managers; risk management specialists; human resources managers; strategic plan; marketing managers; environmental services; volunteer services

facilities management; supply chain managers; risk management specialists; human resources managers; strategic plan; marketing managers; environmental services; volunteer services Geographic Location:national

The IRAP model connects career-seekers with paid job training programs and connects employers with highly trained workers.

"As a Standards Recognition Entity, ANAB will play an important role in expanding the availability of high-quality apprenticeships in the United States," said Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB senior director of credentialing. "We look forward to helping to assure that Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs provide valuable, safe, fair, and well-paying employment training opportunities that equip participants with needed job skills."

ANAB's role as a recognized SRE includes developing recognition requirements for IRAPs based on competency criteria, identifying and recognizing high-quality IRAPs, providing ongoing oversight of IRAP sponsors, reporting IRAP performance data to the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship and the public, and establishing policies and procedures for recognizing, validating, and monitoring compliance of IRAPs.

ANAB will participate in a virtual congratulatory call with U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on September 25.

For information about how to apply for recognition under the ANAB-IRAP program, contact Evelyn Nash, manager of accreditation, ANAB credentialing accreditation programs, at enash@anab.org.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

ANAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment systems and strengthening their impact, both domestically and internationally, including by administering procedures and criteria for accreditation of conformity assessment programs and encouraging organizations to prepare and submit such programs for accreditation.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute